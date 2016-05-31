Gina Rodriguez's Golden Globes dress worn to prom by New York teen | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Gina Rodriguez just gave one New York high school student a prom to remember.

The “Jane the Virgin” actress let Buffalo student Jessica Casanova wear the same Badgley Mischka dress she wore on the 2015 Golden Globes red carpet.

Casanova tweeted Rodriquez after the 2016 Globes to tell her how much she’d love to wear her Zac Posen gown to prom. The tweet, which now has 47 retweets and nearly 300 likes, was seen by the actress herself, who actually allowed the fan to slip into one of her other dresses for the big day.

“Where do you live? I only own my first globes dress the one from last year…maybe we can make this happen,” Rodriquez tweeted back, explaining that she didn’t own the Zac Posen dress from January’s awards show but could offer up her Badgley Mischka gown from the year before.

“Being privileged to wear @HereIsGina dress to prom, and it’s like a dream come true,” Casanova tweeted on Jan. 28, 2016.

The “Jane” fan hit her prom in the black, strapless gown last weekend, looking just as flawless as Gina herself looked at the 2015 Golden Globes.

“We slayed,” Casanova tweeted alongside a photo of herself and her prom date on Friday.

“You certainly did,” Rodriguez replied.

The teen told E! News that wearing Rodriguez’s dress made her “feel like a princess.”

“I wish I could give her a big hug and tell her how much I love her,” she said. “She will always have a special place in my heart.”