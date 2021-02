Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Gwyneth Paltrow has landed a hair-raising new gig.

The Oscar winner has joined forces with Blo Blow Dry Bar to provide input into the company’s creative direction, growth plan and brand strategy, Blo announced yesterday.

Paltrow, 41, is also the founder of the lifestyle blog Goop.com.

Celebrity hairstylist David Babaii has joined Blo’s creative team, too.

Blo has locations in Chelsea and on the Upper East Side.