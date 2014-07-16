Quantcast
'Hammered' Charlie Sheen makes friends at Taco Bell drive-thru | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

‘Hammered’ Charlie Sheen makes friends at Taco Bell drive-thru

By
0
comments
Posted on

Stars… sometimes they’re too much like us.
 
A late-night Taco Bell run put a “hammered” Charlie Sheen in the mood to make friends earlier this week, which backfired when they recorded it all on video.
 
In the footage obtained by TMZ, fans behind Sheen in the drive-thru line call him over to their car. The actor then proceeds to announce, “Sorry I’m so [expletive] hammered,” before pulling down his already mostly unbuttoned shirt to show off his tattoos.
 
It appears that Sheen, who calls his fellow fast food patrons “awesome” and “hilarious,” could have chatted all night. But luckily, a man named Chuck, who seemed to be Sheen’s ride, saves him from having to eat cold tacos (that was a close one), beckoning the actor back to his own vehicle.
 

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC