Happy birthday, Prince George: Royal baby celebrates first birthday | amNewYork

Happy first birthday, Prince George!

The royal baby was feted on Tuesday at Kensington Palace, where guests like great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and aunt Pippa Middleton came to see the future king on his big day.

The adorable little guy’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, acknowledged their son’s birthday by publicly thanking the world for their support during George’s first year.

“We would like to take this opportunity on George’s first birthday to thank everyone over the last year, wherever we have met them, both at home and overseas, for their warm and generous good wishes to George and our family,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement.

There’s no word as to what gifts guests brought for little Georgie, but the third in line to the throne got at least one cutesy present: a stuffed squirrel.

“Say hello to Prince George’s cuddly new friend … A red squirrel toy given to The Prince of Wales in Scotland for his grandson today, by The Scottish Wildlife Trust,” Clarence House tweeted about the toy, presented to granddad Prince Charles. “#HappyBirthdayPrinceGeorge.”

George is the first child for William, 32, and Middleton, also 32, who married in 2011.