Flame-haired “Harry Potter” alum Rupert Grint is set to make his Broadway debut this fall in Terrence McNally’s comedy “It’s Only A Play,” producers announced yesterday.

Grint, 25, joins a star-studded cast that includes Matthew Broderick, Stockard Channing, Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally.

The show is scheduled to open on Oct. 9 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for a limited 17-week run.

Grint’s fellow “Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe has been on Broadway three times.