Hayden Panettiere’s next role appears to be “mom.”

The actress and fiance Wladimir Klitschko are expecting their first child, according to Us Weekly.

“Hayden is totally pregnant,” a source told the magazine.

The 24-year-old “Nashville” star and the 38-year-old Ukranian boxer got engaged about a year ago. They have been dating on and off since 2009.