Heidi Klum toasted in the Hamptons | amNewYork

Welcome to summer!

Supermodel Heidi Klum was the toast of the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend at the annual Hamptons Magazine summer soiree, held at the Southampton Social Club.

This marks the magazine cover girl’s busy season, shooting both “Project Runway” and “America’s Got Talent” (premiering Tuesday), and the busy mom of four said she balances it all by “planning.”

“Like tomorrow morning, I’m going to … spend time with my kids and then I start ‘Project Runway’ and then I move them all to New York,” Klum, 40, told us.

With the kids out of school this summer, Klum said she and her family will spend plenty of time out east — and at their favorite water park, Splish Splash.

“I love the Lazy River and I love those crazy [rides] in the tube,” she said.

Another thing the German-born beauty loves: “Cooking. I can cook and yodel at the same time, like yodeling while making a schnitzel!”

Elisa DiStefano of News 12 Long Island reports from the Hamptons. Follow Elisa on Twitter @ElisaDiStefano.