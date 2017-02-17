Hillary Clinton, Kate McKinnon spotted dining at NYC restaurant, Orso | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hillary Clinton was spotted having dinner with “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon in the Theater District Wednesday night, Page Six reported.

The two dined at Orso on West 46th Street before Clinton went to see “Sunset Boulevard” on Broadway, according to the report.

“Lots of laughter emanated from their table,” a Page Six source said.

The source also said there were a few chants of “lock her up” from one diner at the restaurant. The phrase was used by President Donald Trump at many of his campaign events before the election.

Clinton appeared on “SNL” with McKinnon in 2015 in a sketch where she was a bartender speaking to McKinnon’s impersonation of Clinton.

The former Democratic presidential nominee was also in town to attend an event honoring Oscar de la Renta at Grand Central Terminal on Thursday.

During the event, she took the opportunity to make subtle jabs at Trump’s policies on immigration.

“Oscar de la Renta was an immigrant,” she said. “And aren’t we proud and grateful that he was?”

“What a fitting person to be chosen by our Postal Service, mentioned by the way in our Constitution, something we should all read and reread in today’s times,” she added.