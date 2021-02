Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Holly Woodlawn, the transgender actress and Andy Warhol “superstar” died from cancer Sunday in Los Angeles at age 69.

The Puerto-Rico born actress was widely knows as the Holly of Lou Reed’s famous song, “Walk on the Wild Side”:

“Holly came from Miami, F-L-A / Hitchhiked her way across the USA / Plucked her eyebrows on the way / Shaved her legs, and then he was a she.”

Woodlawn starred in “Trash” and “Women in Revolt” and, most recently, Amazon’s Golden-Globe winning series “Transparent.”