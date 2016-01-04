Howard and Beth Stern adopt kitten rescued by NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Howard and wife Beth Stern have adopted a cat that was rescued by police officers in Brooklyn.

And they named it … Brooklyn, of course!

Beth Stern thanked the officers of the NYPD’s Brooklyn North on Twitter on Jan. 2.

Thank you @NYPDBklynNorth for saving this kitten’s life! Howard and I named him Brooklyn. He’s our new foster. pic.twitter.com/nsA6AoARYX — Beth Ostrosky (@BethStern)

She also posted a photo posing with the cops and the kitty.

Brooklyn North responded in its own tweet complete with a cat emoji: “TY @BethStern the men and woman of PBBN are committed to go above and beyond for all. Bklyn🐱 is in Gd hands now!”

The Sterns are well-known cat foster parents.

In an interview with U.S. Weekly in November 2015, Beth Stern said they lived with six pet cats and a bevy of foster kittens. She said that her radio host husband even helps clean litter boxes. “He’s my partner in all of this,” she said.

She told Newsday she and her husband have fostered about 100 cats over the past 2 1/2 years.