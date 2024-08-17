I don’t care what people say about me, says Christina Aguilera

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Christina Aguilera doesn’t listen to her critics.

The 43-year-old singer has claimed that she doesn’t pay any attention to what people say about her music or her appearance.

The award-winning star told Glamour magazine: “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*** about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on.

“It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

Christina feels she’s currently more “wide-awake and more aware” than she’s ever been.

Christina first found fame as a child, but the pop star feels she’s matured and evolved over time.

The ‘What a Girl Wants’ hitmaker explained: “This time in my life is about super-awareness.

“I know where I’ve been. I know what I’ve loved. I know what I haven’t loved. And now, more than ever, I just feel more wide-awake and more aware and more understanding. I’m not here to be a programmed robot. I’m here as a human being first before being a celebrity.”

Earlier this year, Christina claimed that women face “double standards” in the entertainment industry.

The singer feels she’s been consistently “shamed” for expressing her sexuality and “trying to empower other women” during the course of her career.

Christina – who launched Playground, her sexual wellness brand, last year – told Adweek magazine: “This has been a very comfortable and natural space for me to enter because [sexuality] has been such a big part of my life, my world, my music.

“I’ve experienced first-hand the double standards [put on women]; and I’ve been shamed for being open, for expressing myself sexually and trying to own my body, and for trying to empower other women. People are afraid of that.”