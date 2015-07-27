Ice T and Coco are having a baby! | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Reality stars Ice T and his wife Coco Austin are expecting their first child together! The couple announced the good news on the July 24 taping of their new Fox talk show “Ice and Coco.”

The soon-to-be mom announced her pregnancy to her fans via Facebook, saying, “ready for mind blowing news! I’m pregnant!!! Yah!! Ice & I are so excited!” The couple’s bulldogs, Spartacus and Maximus, must be excited to soon be big brothers.

The 57-year-old “Law and Order: SVU” actor already has two children and a 20-year-old grandson from a previous relationship. As seen on the E! reality show, “Ice Loves Coco,” the married couple of 14 years wanted to conceive, but doctors warned that Coco’s high blood pressure could cause a high risk pregnancy.

The reality star’s hard work to get healthy has paid off since last year, when she revealed her prenatal vitamin regimen. According to Us Weekly, the vixen said she’s branded herself to be sexy but is still “domesticated” and said,”I cook, I clean, I’ll be washing the car…..in heels. Everything is Cocofied!”