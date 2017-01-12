Idris Elba raffles off Valentines Day date for charity | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Whoever said 2017 is going to be worse than last year clearly missed the memo that one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors is on the search for a Valentine. That’s right ladies and gents, none other than Idris Elba has put out a public plea — on YouTube — with an offer that seems too good to refuse.

Not only does the “Luther” hunk promise a private evening with him, cocktails, champagne and — randomly — yams aplenty (in his YouTube clip he says “I’ll let you pound my yams”), but the date’s for a good cause, too.

The 44-year-old Brit has teamed up with Omaze, a business known for raffling off celebrities for nonprofits, and donations from this one will help support W.E. Can Lead, which works to make education more accessible to girls throughout Africa.

Were we to be the lucky winner, we’d want the star (and, hopefully, future James Bond), to abide by these requests:

1. Please wear a tux. Like the one you wore at Met Gala last year.

2. Please contain the weird “flirty” lines to your YouTube clip. We’re still a little weirded out about the yams thing.

3. Don’t forget this promise from the video: “For dessert you can have whatever you want. And I mean whatever you want.”

Contestants can enter the comp for free, with the option to boost their chances by donating to the cause at omaze.com/idris.