If Donald Trump wins, Amy Schumer, Cher and more celebs are packing their bags | amNewYork

Election Day could soon be moving day for some celebrities who have vowed to leave the United States if Donald Trump wins.

Cher tweeted a while back that she’s bound for Jupiter. Maybe she can hitch a ride on Jon Stewart’s rocket — the former “Daily Show” host told People magazine, if Trump wins: “I would consider getting in a rocket and going to another planet.”

Barbra Streisand, meanwhile, has declared Australia her destination of choice in the event of a Trump presidency. We can only assume Down Under is where Miley Cyrus would be headed too, with her Aussie beau Liam Hemsworth. Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler seem to have eyes on Spain, and Samuel L Jackson has suggested a move to South Africa is on the cards.

Bryan Cranston has recently come out in favor of the most popular choice among the famous, including the likes of Lena Dunham: good ol’ Canada.