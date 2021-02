Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Talk about a power dinner.

Hollywood hotshots Jack Nicholson, Alec Baldwin and “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels dined together at East Hampton favorite Nick & Toni’s on Sunday night, part of a table of 13 that also included Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

The group ordered a “feast” of pasta, a witness said, plus veggies and bottles of red wine.

Paul McCartney ate dinner there two nights earlier with wife Nancy Shevell.