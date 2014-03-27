James Franco: I didn't sleep with Lindsay Lohan! | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

James Franco has denied hooking up with Lindsay Lohan in the past, despite his inclusion on a tabloid list of her supposed celebrity lovers.

In an interview with Los Angeles magazine, Franco discussed his recently published book of poetry, “Directing Herbert White,” in which he wrote about a few celebrities, including LiLo.

“No, I didn’t write anything bad about them,” Franco said when asked if he’s received any response from the celebrities. “And Lindsay herself has told lies about me with her people-she’s-slept-with list! So I feel like what I said is much less than what she’s said.”