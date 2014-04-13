Jared Leto, Katy Perry, Leo DiCaprio party at Coachella | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While musical acts like Beyoncé, Lorde and Pharrell Williams performed at the Coachella music festival over the weekend, celebs including Jared Leto, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio got their party on.

Perry, a staple at the annual California festival, took in Lorde’s show and also hit up the Lacoste Beautiful Desert Pool Party, where she was spotted mingling poolside with the likes of Steven Tyler and “Glee” star Lea Michele, who was there with BFF Jonathan Groff and also chatted with co-star Mark Salling.

Saturday’s pool party at the Bootsy Bellows Estate, thrown by McDonald’s and Corvette Stingray, was another celeb magnet, attracting the likes of DiCaprio, Aaron Paul, Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens.

According to a spy, a “very casual” DiCaprio brought his appetite, requesting a McDonald’s Bacon Clubhouse Burger and fries. The actor, who was with a large group of pals in a private cabana, also puffed on an electronic cigarette, which he’s been known to smoke.

Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell, Lindsay Lohan, Selena Gomez and Emile Hirsch were also at Coachella.