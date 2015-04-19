Quantcast
Tribeca after parties bring out serious star power | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Tribeca after parties bring out serious star power

By
0
comments
Posted on

Tribeca Film Festival was in full force this weekend, and that meant parties, and lots of them.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Here’s a rundown of some hot after party buzz.

On Friday, Dakota Fanning was spotted at STK in Meatpacking for the “Franny” cast dinner. She dazzled in a red dress and bejeweled Prada shoes. Theo James looked dapper at the dinner as well, arriving with a few friends and sporting some very sexy scruff.

On Saturday night, at the “Tumbledown” after party also at STK, Jason Sudeikis stayed throughout the night, drinking Blue Moons and talking to the guests at the party. His co-star, Rebecca Hall, arrived late and looked stunning in a plum pantsuit.

Mr. Sudeikis and fiancée, the lovely Olivia Wilde, also were spotted together Friday night.

The two celebrated Wilde’s film “Meadowland” at the after party, at Dream Downtown Hotel.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC