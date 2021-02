Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’ll be a girl for JWoww.

The pregnant former “Jersey Shore” star (real name Jenni Farley) confirmed to Us Weekly Wednesday that she and fiancé Roger Matthews are expecting a baby girl.

The 27-year-old announced her pregnancy on Christmas.

Little lady Matthews already has a future playmate: BFF Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s 17- month-old son, Lorenzo.

“YAY finally I can go shopping with @JENNIWOWW for BABY GIRL THINGS!” Snooki wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Lorenzo’s so excited!!”