Jenni 'JWoww' Farley welcomes baby girl | amNewYork

Whoa, mama: Jenni “JWoww” Farley is a mom.

The former “Jersey Shore” star and fiancé Roger Matthews have welcomed a baby girl named Meilani Alexandra.

“She is here! Meilani Alexandra Mathews 7lbs 13 ounces,” Matthews tweeted on Sunday, with JWoww re-tweeting. “Words can’t describe what looking into your child’s eyes can do to you. Im Humbled.”

Meilani is the first child for Farley, 28, and Matthews, who got engaged back in 2012.

Meanwhile, the little gal already has a playmate on the way: JWoww’s BFF — and former co-star — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her fiancé Jionni LaValle are readying to welcome a baby girl, their second child.