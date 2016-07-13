Jennifer Aniston essay sees public support from husband Justin Theroux | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Support came flooding in for Jennifer Aniston Wednesday, following her powerful essay posted on Huffington Post about tabloid culture.

Leading the way was none other than husband Justin Theroux, who posted a picture of his wife to Instagram with the hashtag #WCW. (That’s Woman Crush Wednesday for those not in the know). “Here’s just one reason why,” the 44-year-old director posted, with a link to the essay in which Aniston, 47, writes scathing criticism for celebrity tabloid culture and the obsession surrounding her body and pregnancy rumors that have dogged her for years.

In the post, Aniston writes, “For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.'”

“True words by Jennifer Aniston: ‘We use celebrity ‘news’ to perpetuate this dehumanizing view of females,’” Olivia Wilde tweeted on Wednesday, quoting Aniston.

“I think the point that is being missed is that #JenniferAniston having a privileged life doesn’t mean she doesn’t get to react to this crap,” actress Anna Paquin tweeted, also on Wednesday.

Other stars to publicly voice support for the star included Melissa McCarthey, Margaret Cho, and Chrissy Teigen — who lashed out at Piers Morgan for his critical response to Aniston’s essay in a column of his own for The Daily Mail.