Jennifer Garner to return to TV in new HBO series by ‘Girls’ writers | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jennifer Garner is taking on a new alias. The 45-year-old actress is set to make her return to the small screen in a new HBO comedy series written by “Girls” alumni Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

The eight-episode series, titled “Camping,” is based on a 2016 British six-part show of the same name.

“We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn,” Dunham and Konner said in a statement released Thursday. “It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts.”

The character of Kathryn is described as a “controlling L.A. mom.” As the title implies, the show revolves around a camping trip.

Additional casting is yet to be announced. Reports say production will begin in the spring, in Los Angeles.

It’s been more than a decade since Garner left our TV screens, starring as CIA agent Sydney Bristow in ABC’s “Alias” from 2001-2006. Just a few of her big screen comedy flicks include 2004’s “13 Going On 30,” 2009’s “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” and “The Invention of Lying,” also from 2009.