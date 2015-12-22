Jennifer Lawrence admits to kissing Liam Hemsworth off-camera and more on 'Watch What Happens Live' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Andy Cohen always knows how to get his celebrity guests to “spill the tea” on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Jennifer Lawrence took the hot seat Monday during “Plead the Fifth,” a segment where Cohen’s guest must truthfully answer three questions and can “plead to the fifth” to only one.

When asked if she’d “marry, shag or kill” co-stars Christian Bale, Josh Hutcherson or Bradley Cooper, the “Joy” star pleaded the fifth because she “didn’t want to kill one of them.”

The “American Hustle” star did reveal that she has shared smooches with a former co-star off-camera. Lawrence, 25, admitted that she grew up with “Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth and that he’s “real hot.”

“What would you have done?” she said, laughing.

“I would say yes,” Cohen told her. “I’d pick Gale over Peeta.”

Lawrence responded, “I did at one point,” and both high-fived it off.

Lawrence also admitted to smoking pot before an awards show.