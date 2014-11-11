Jennifer Lawrence: 'I don't really understand' Twitter | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jennifer Lawrence won’t be tweeting any time soon. In fact, she’s admitted she’s not entirely sure what Twitter even is.

“I don’t really understand what it is, it’s like this weird enigma that people talk about,” the actress revealed in an interview on Britain’s Radio 1.

“I cannot really keep up with emails so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me,” the 24-year-old added.

While speaking with Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw, the “Hunger Games” star explained that she felt scorned by the Internet, doubtlessly because of the infamous iCloud leaks in September and the online backlash that followed.

Since the incident — which saw private photographs of Lawrence posted online, as well as personal photos of stars including Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Kate Upton — the actress has been vocally critical of Internet privacy laws.

Unsurprisingly, Lawrence steers clear of social media sites altogether. “If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it’s me, it most certainly is not me,” she said.

She’s happy to do the traditional media rounds however, and is currently promoting her latest film “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” which hits theaters on Nov. 21.