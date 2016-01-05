Jennifer Lawrence talks Adele, Amy Schumer, Planned Parenthood | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to always keep it real.

The “Joy” star, who is up for a Golden Globe this Sunday for her title role in the film, gave a brutally honest interview to Glamour magazine, on which she graces the cover of their February issue.

Chatting about her famous friends, Lawrence revealed that she and BFF Amy Schumer recently finished the first draft of a film project they’ve been working on together for the past four months. The 25-year-old also discussed her blossoming friendships with Adele and Emma Stone.

“Adele and I met, like, a year or so ago,” she said. “Adele and I are a bit harsher [than Stone]; Emma’s never had a bad thought about anybody in her life.”

The “Hunger Games” actress became passionate when the conversation turned to Planned Parenthood, of which she is a fierce supporter.

On opposition of the health clinic, and specifically the November shooting at Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs, Lawrence stated: “It isn’t an attack on abortions; it’s an attack on women.”

“Because Planned Parenthood is so much more,” she continued. Speaking of her religious and restrictive upbringing Lawrence explained “I wouldn’t have been able to get birth control if it weren’t for Planned P.,” adding “… But seriously. What harm comes from supplying people with birth control, condoms, Pap smears, and cancer screenings?”