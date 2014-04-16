Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg get engaged | amNewYork

Quantcast
Donnie Wahlberg put a ring on it — a very big one.

The New Kids on the Block singer and “The View” co-host Jenny McCarthy are engaged, with McCarthy announcing the news and showing off her massive yellow sapphire engagement ring on Wednesday’s episode of the ABC show.

McCarthy, 41, jumped up and down around the stage, hugging her co-hosts, before telling the ladies about the proposal: She said her 11-year-old son Evan presented her with cards that said “Will,” “You” and “Marry” before Wahlberg, 44, walked into the room wearing a shirt that read “Me?”

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” McCarthy said. “He’s so wonderful.”

The pair started dating last summer. This is the second marriage for both.

