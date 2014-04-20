Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg toast engagement on Lower East Side | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg celebrated their engagement with a night out on the town at Beauty & Essex on Thursday.

“They looked extremely happy and in love,” a diner told us, noting that the “View” co-host rested her feet in Wahlberg’s lap all night.

The pair was “deep in conversation,” only stopping their chat to smooch, said the spy.

McCarthy, 41, and the “Blue Bloods” star, 44, announced their engagement on “The View” on Wednesday — and showed off McCarthy’s massive yellow sapphire engagement ring.