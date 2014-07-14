Jenny McCarthy lands SiriusXM gig | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On to the next gig.

After getting the boot earlier this month from ABC’s “The View,” Jenny McCarthy has landed a new job on SiriusXM.

Starting July 16, McCarthy will host a weekly, limited-run show called “Dirty, Sexy, Funny with Jenny McCarthy,” SiriusXM announced on Monday.

She will delve into topics like parenting, sex, dating and marriage during the hour-long live show. The guest lineup already includes Chelsea Handler and McCarthy’s fiancé Donnie Wahlberg.

“It’s no secret that I love to talk,” McCarthy, 41, said in a statement. “I’m excited to do it on SiriusXM without having to interrupt anyone or keep things clean. You can bet your sweet [expletive] this show will live up to its title.”

McCarthy isn’t the only one out on “The View”: This May, Barbara Walters retired, while co-host Sherri Shepherd got axed like McCarthy, leaving Whoopi Goldberg as the lone woman standing. Rosie O’Donnell, meanwhile, is returning to the show after leaving in 2007.