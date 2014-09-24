Jeremy Renner put a ring on it | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jeremy Renner is officially off the market.

The 43-year-old actor confirmed his marriage to actress and model Sonni Pacheco in an interview with Capitol File magazine.

The Academy Award nominee, who generally keeps a low-profile when it comes to his personal life, told the magazine he’s tried to protect his wife’s privacy because “I don’t need her to get hammered with my life.”

“I want her to go about her day without being bothered,” said Renner, who sported a wedding band while attending Capitol File’s screening of his new film “Kill the Messenger” Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Renner and Pacheco have a 17-month-old daughter, Ava, together, and “The Avengers” star isn’t shy when it comes to letting the world in on his love for the girl.

“It’s painful” to be away from her, Renner told ABC News recently. “It should be the start and end of my day, my time with her. But daddy’s got to go to work, got to provide, got to hunt and gather.”