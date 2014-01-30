Jerry Seinfeld hints at 'Seinfeld' reunion | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jerry Seinfeld gave some more tidbits Thursday about the mysterious project that he’s working on with his iconic sitcom’s alumni.

The 59-year-old comedian appeared on WFAN’s Boomer & Carton show to talk about the Super Bowl, but he was pressed to dish out more information about the filming that took place at Tom’s Restaurant on the Upper West Side with Jason Alexander.

Seinfeld was coy about the project, stating it wasn’t a commercial or an episode of the show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

“I gave you more now than I’ve given anyone,” he said.

The hosts had Seinfeld play a game of 20 questions to get more information.

He revealed that the project will be released “very, very soon,” Seinfeld co-creator Larry David was at Tom’s Restaurant with the duo and he is involved, it is a one-time thing and it lasts longer than 60 seconds.