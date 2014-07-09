Jessica Simpson's wedding photos revealed in People magazine | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Newlyweds Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are showing off their lavish nuptials in this week’s People magazine — after raking in $300,000, according to the Daily News, for selling the wedding photos to the publication.

On the magazine’s cover, Simpson, wearing a strapless gold-and-champagne Carolina Herrera gown, smiles into the camera as her new hubby plants a smooch on her cheek at the July 5 wedding at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. A second, smaller cover photo shows Simpson holding the pair’s children, 2-year-old Maxwell and 1-year-old Ace, while a third pic shows the duo dancing.

“It’s all about family for us,” Simpson told People, out Friday.

Case in point: The singer-fashion designer had two maids of honor — mama Tina Simpson and younger sister Ashlee Simpson — plus 12 bridesmaids. Johnson’s father served as best man, while Jessica’s dad, Joe Simpson, officiated the wedding, attended by 275 guests.

Ashlee’s fiance, Evan Ross, was one of Johnson’s 11 groomsmen.

“Before I walked out, I kept hearing all the applause, so my kids got standing ovations,” Simpson said of Maxwell, who served as the flower girl, and Ace, who was the ring bearer.

Simpson, 33, and Johnson, 34, started dating four years ago.

“It’s so surreal,” Simpson said. “This has been something we’ve wanted ever since we met.”