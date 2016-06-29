Jessica Williams will leave ‘The Daily Show’ | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One of our favorite “Daily Show” correspondents is saying goodbye.

Jessica Williams, 26, will report on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” for the last time Thursday, it was revealed just one day before her final appearance.

“It’s so bittersweet,” Williams told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve just been going in and out of crying a little bit, giving a lot of hugs, all that stuff.”

Williams joined the show in 2012 as the first black female correspondent — and youngest-ever, too. She told EW that she plans to focus on an upcoming, untitled Comedy Central project.