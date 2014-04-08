Jessie J sets record straight on her sexuality | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jessie J is speaking out in a big way about her much-talked-about sexuality.

The British pop star went on a loooong Twitter rant where she once and for all cleared up all the chatter about her sexuality, saying that she’s straight even though she’s dated women.

“I apologise to anyone who is offended by me calling dating girls a ‘phase’ but I have to be honest with me for me. And for me it was,” the singer, 26, wrote.

“So I as I am writing my 3rd album I believe I owe it to myself and my fans to be me … [and] set the record straight. That wasn’t supposed to be a joke,” she wrote.