Jill Zarin flanked by 'Real Housewives' past and present at swanky Southampton luncheon | amNewYork

A big Bravo reunion went down at Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin’s Southampton beachfront estate over the weekend.

Zarin’s 3rd Annual Luxury Luncheon brought Beth Stern, Verne Troyer, Sarah Wynter, Kimberly Guilfoyle, “Millionaire Matchmaker” Patti Stanger and “Housewives” past and present, including Aviva Dresher, Ramona Singer, Luanne De Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Danielle Staub, Dorinda Medley and boyfriend John Mahdessian.

Guests at the charity luncheon, which benefited The Eric Trump Foundation for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Samuel WAXMAN Cancer Research Foundation and the International Thyroid Oncology Group (ITOGC), were treated to complimentary pressings and touch-ups by Madame Paulette, and a beauty bar complete with teeth whitening “on the go” from Manhattan Whitening Company before their red carpet photos.

“I do it for charity… but also, honestly, I do it to have a good time,” Zarin said. “I love to get the free swag. I love free stuff!”

Zarin said the value of the VIP bags was “record breaking” this year, and that people would be walking out with over $1 million worth of products from sponsors she chose.

Although plenty of fellow “Housewives” come out to support her event, Zarin did admit it’s not all picture-perfect behind the scenes.

“You know, not all of us are real friends,” she said. “The ones that I started with are real friends; the ones that were not so friendly are still not so friendly.”

But Medley, who joined the cast in 2014, said the “RHONY” ladies are the real deal.

“That’s what makes us different than the other Housewives; we actually are friends,” she said. “We fight, but we have resolution. We’re adults, we’re friends, we’re mothers, we’re workers. We’re friends. So I think we are the most real ‘Real Housewives.'”

Stanger, meanwhile, had one complaint about the luxury lunch.

“We need to more men,” she said. “Why are there always more women in the Hamptons? I don’t understand this. Same thing in New York City. Where are the men?”

“Herd them from the south or from the west and get some cowboys in here,” she added. “I’m single right now, and I’ve got my own life to worry about, so I’m taking a break from helping everybody else out!”

Still, Stanger couldn’t help but offer some advice for her fellow single ladies.

“[Try] active sports, like going on white water rafting or going mountain climbing, things that are sports oriented,” she said.

And though there may be a lull in her love life, Stanger hinted that “Millionaire Matchmaker” will be heating up.

“I can’t tell you, it’s top secret, but it’s moving to another network,” she said. “You’re gonna have to stay tuned, but let me just tell you something, it’s pretty exciting what we’re going to do. Totally off the chain, really edgy, I’m in love with this new network.”