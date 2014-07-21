Jimmy Fallon spends time with daughter in Hamptons | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jimmy Fallon, reporting for daddy duty!

The “Tonight Show” host was spotted shopping with his adorable 1-year-old daughter, Winnie Rose, and wife Nancy Juvonen in the Hamptons over the weekend, picking up some Farm Candy artisanal salts and sugars at the Hamptons Collective in Bridgehampton.

According to a spy, Fallon was “very doting on his daughter,” walking around while the little girl “waved to everyone” in sight.

Winnie is the first child for Fallon, 39, and Juvonen, 47, who got married in 2007.