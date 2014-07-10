Jimmy Kimmel welcomes baby girl with wife Molly McNearney | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jimmy Kimmel is seeing pink.

The talk show host and wife Molly McNearney welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Thursday.

“Congratulations to my beautiful and very tough wife @mollymcnearney on delivering our baby girl this morning,” Kimmel tweeted on Thursday.A

After the warm wishes started pouring in, Kimmel followed up, writing: “Thanks for all your kind baby wishes – turns out, not ALL tweets are mean!”

“Kids, don’t do drugs. Until you have a baby. Then do ALL OF THEM,” added McNearney, a writer for her hubby’s show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The pair wed in 2013.

Kimmel, 46, has two other children with ex-wife Gina.