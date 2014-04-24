Joan Rivers offends Cleveland kidnapping victims with 'Today' show comment | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Everyone knows the fun of watching Joan Rivers is not knowing what might come out of her mouth next… but has the candid (and sometimes crude) TV personality finally gone too far?

While discussing her reality show, “Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?” on the “Today” show Tuesday, Rivers complained about living in her daughter’s guest room, saying, “Those women in the basement in Cleveland had more space.”

The reference to Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, who were kidnapped by Ariel Castro and forced to stay in his Cleveland home under abuse for a decade before escaping last year, had attorneys for Berry and DeJesus speaking out.

The attorneys issued a statement Wednesday saying the comment was “hurtful and shocking,” and that Rivers should apologize. No public statement had been made by Rivers as of Thursday morning.