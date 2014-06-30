Joe Manganiello named People's hottest bachelor | amNewYork

Quantcast
Joe Manganiello named People's hottest bachelor

Joe Manganiello named People’s hottest bachelor

Joe Manganiello is sexy and single.

People magazine has crowned him Hollywood’s hottest bachelor.

“I am part Sicilian,” he told the magazine. “I am passionate. I am a hot-blooded person. If you don’t like spicy, then maybe I’m not for you.”

The “True Blood” hunk, who announced his split from girlfriend Bridget Peters in March, says he’s “at my best when I have someone to wake up next to.”

And that lady had better be, well, scent-sational, the 37-year-old said.

“I’m big into smell,” Manganiello said. “It’s funny I got cast as a werewolf. There’s something about the smell on that part of a woman’s neck where it meets the jaw. Ahhhh! It’s heaven.”

