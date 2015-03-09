John Mayer opens up about his relationship with Taylor Swift | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The time has come for John Mayer to spill on all things Taylor Swift.

Unless you live under a rock, you know that Mayer, 37, and Swift, 25, famously dated once upon a time, albeit briefly, in 2010. But we all know how that turned out ? AKA, not well.

During MSNBC’s “7 Days of Genius” special, Mayer sat down with Ronan Farrow and discussed his relationship with Swift.

Mayer called Swift’s anti-Spotify stance “really cool” and said, “Artists need the person with the loudest voice to speak for them.”

He also addressed his 2013 song “Paper Doll,” and how the lyrics supposedly refer to his stance on Swift.

“I’m not in the business of telling people what the song is about,” said Mayer. “I never said anything about it. I can say the name Taylor Swift. She’s an artist. I’m an artist. Let’s just ? everybody stop.”

It seems like he’s over the breakup and drama, and we applaud him for that.

We also love that he opened up about having an ego in the past, and being once known as a jerk.

“Nothing bothers me anymore,” said Mayer. “There are going to be times when I make music as popular or as empirically value as that in terms of making pop music that won’t sell as many copies. I’m fine with that.”

It seems like Mayer is a changed man and has finally grown up, and all is well.

Now, on to your next album!