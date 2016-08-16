Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach divorce settlement | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The ugly court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is over.

The couple have reportedly reached a settlement in their divorce, which they say will be finalized privately.

Additionally, Heard, 30, has dropped the domestic violence restraining order she had filed against the 53-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Heard has agreed to a $7 million divorce settlement, a portion of which the actress has said she will donate to an unspecified charity.

On Tuesday the pair released a joint statement to multiple news outlets: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity. There will be no further public statements about this matter.”

The settlement concludes a bitter public divorce battle during which Heard accused Depp of physical abuse and requested a domestic violence petition against him.

Heard filed for divorce from the actor in May, 15 months after the pair, who met on the set of “The Rum Diary,” wed.