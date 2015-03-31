Johnny Depp's hand injury delays production of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Fans of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” you’ll most likely have to wait just a bit longer for the next film.

And you can blame the star, Johnny Depp, for that.

Depp, 51, suffered a hand injury off set during production of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Depp returned to Los Angeles on March 11 to undergo surgery for the injury.

And because of that, producers were forced to shut down production, reportedly until April 15.

“Producers will mothball the entire production and recast every part if the other actors aren’t available for a postponed shoot to be sure they can make the movie with Johnny,” a source close to the film told the Gold Coast Bulletin in Australia.

Disney has yet to push back the release date of July 7, 2017, but will likely happen.