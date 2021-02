Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Gotcha!

Leonardo DiCaprio played the part of paparazzi — or celeb-obsessed fan — in a prank on “Wolf of Wall Street” co-star Jonah Hill, according to video that has surfaced online.

DiCaprio is seen in the video, apparently shot by paparazzi, riding a Citi Bike with a crew of about four friends. A few moments later, the group is walking on the sidewalk where DiCaprio spots a familiar face. He runs at Hill with his phone out, startling the bearded actor. A hug comes next.

Awww, celebs!