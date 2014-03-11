Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez get steamy on the dance floor | amNewYork

Quantcast
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez get steamy on the dance floor

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez seem to be rekindling their romance — in a hot-and-heavy way.

On Instagram yesterday, Bieber posted, but then deleted, two very steamy videos of the on-again, off-again pair dancing oh-so-closely together.

In the footage, which was shot in a dance studio, a shirtless Bieber and 21-year-old Gomez can’t seem to get enough of each other: At one point, Gomez wraps her legs around Bieber, and, at another point, Bieber, 20, pins her against the wall.

John Legend’s sultry tune “Ordinary People” plays in the background.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, footage was leaked by TMZ.com of Bieber’s deposition in connection with a lawsuit alleging that his bodyguard attacked a paparazzo. During the deposition, Bieber became visibly heated when asked whether he had ever discussed his feelings about paparazzi with Gomez.

