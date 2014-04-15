Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez hang at Coachella: report | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez appear to be very much back “on.”

The on-again, off-again couple was spotted looking cozy at California’s star-studded Coachella music festival over the weekend.

Before Bieber’s performance at the festival on Sunday, “they both had on sunglasses and had their heads down like they didn’t want to be noticed,” a witness told Us Weekly.

The twosome also took in Calvin Harris show, where they “were dancing slow right next to each other, swaying around,” another witness told Us Weekly.