Justin Bieber pal attacked by shark; popstar feels 'hate' for the fish | amNewYork

Justin Bieber pal attacked by shark; popstar feels ‘hate’ for the fish

It’s Shark Week! For some, that means it’s time to celebrate the beast of the sea. But not for Justin Bieber.

The popstar posted a picture of friend Joe Termini to his Instagram account Sunday, and it wasn’t pretty. Termini was laying down, shirt off and eyes closed, with gashes down his chest and rib cage.

“Exactly why i hate sharks they told us reef sharks don’t bite @joetermini,” Bieber wrote.

Termini posted a very graphic photo of the gash to his Instagram with the comment “It’s been a good day.”

At least he’s remaining positive!

They had just left Australia, where they had attended a conference for the Hillsong Church and Pastor Joel Houston, Bieber’s spiritual advisor, according to The Daily News.

