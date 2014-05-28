Justin Bieber hooked up with Adriana Lima at Cannes Film Festival: report | amNewYork

Quantcast
Justin Bieber hooked up with Adriana Lima at Cannes Film Festival: report

Justin Bieber seems to have found quite the sexy — and older — new fling: Victoria’s Secrety beauty Adriana Lima.

According to Us Weekly, Bieber hooked up with Lima, who is 12 years his senior, during the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

At a film fest soiree, “Justin pursued her hard,” a friend of Lima’s told the magazine. Later on, at a private house party, the always-in-trouble singer and the newly single model “were talking non-stop,” the source added.

“They went home together around 5 a.m.,” the source added.

But the hookup appears to be a one-time thing.

“He had fun with Adriana, [but] it won’t turn into anything serious,” a Bieber source said.

Lima, 32, and hubby Marko Jaric, who share two children, broke up in May after five years of marriage.

