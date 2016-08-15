Justin Bieber’s fans turn on him; Selena Gomez defends ‘Beliebers’ | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It was a dramatic day in the life of Justin Bieber Sunday, when an early morning Instagram post spurred a followers’ revolt and culminated in an apparent back-and-forth between the superstar and ex girlfriend Selena Gomez in the comment field of said post.

Let’s catch you up on the drama: First, Bieber threatened to turn his Instagram private in response to abuse directed toward friend Sofia Richie.

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand,” the 22-year-old posted. “If you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.”

Richie, 17, the daughter of Lionel Richie, has drawn the ire of notoriously overprotective Bieber fans, after both she and Bieber posted a number of selfies together over the weekend. Beliebers responded to the photos by posting snake emojis in his comments section.

Then, Gomez, 22, apparently jumped into the fray.

“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only,” she wrote on Bieber’s post. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you.”

Bieber appears to have come back with a dig of his own. “It’s funny to see people who used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love.”