Justin Bieber ticks off new Beverly Hills neighbors: report | amNewYork

Justin Bieber and neighbors just don’t mix: The troublemaking singer is once again ticking off those living in close proximity to him.

According to TMZ.com, the cops have been called twice on Bieber since he moved to a swanky Beverly Hills condo building less than a month ago. Neighbors have also contacted the homeowner’s association because of excessive noise and marijuana.

“The smell of marijuana was permeating the floor, especially my hallway which is shared by [Bieber’s] unit,” a resident told TMZ.

Just last week, neighbors complained about a party that went until 4 a.m.

Bieber, 20, is renting two apartments in the building: the penthouse and a unit on the floor below that one to accomodate himself and his “entourage.”

Bieber caused uproar in his last neighborhood of Calabasas, California, when a neighbor alleged that he caused upwards of $20,000 in damage after throwing eggs at the neighbor’s home.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez also had some party-related troubles recently. Cops reportedly were called to her home last week after a raging party got out of hand. The former Disney star’s family blames Bieber for her recent partying.