It’s a boy!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their first child, a son, according to People Magazine.

The mag reports that in typical Hollywood fashion, the superstar couple took creative liberty with their bundle of joy’s name: Silas Randall Timberlake.

Now, how long before he trades in hospital blankets for a mini suit and tie of his own?

Mom and baby are doing well, and dad is “ecstatic,” according to the report.