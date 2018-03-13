Justin Timberlake selling SoHo penthouse for $7.9 million, report says | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Justin Timberlake can’t stop the feeling … that he’s going to get a lot of money for his SoHo penthouse.

The singer is selling his SoHo Mews 3-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom apartment, according to Curbed.

The nearly 2,600-square-feet apartment is listed with Stribling for $7.995 million, according to the listing.

The former NSYNC frontman purchased the West Broadway pad in 2010 for $6.5 million, according to property records and Curbed.

It comes complete with a double-wide living room, an 853-square-foot wraparound terrace, and 10-foot ceilings. There’s a gas fireplace for chilly New York nights, and custom wood paneling for displaying art.

The kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine storage, and the master bathroom is the picture of relaxation with Statuary marble, radiant floor heating, and a super luxurious oval standing tub.

According to the listing, the building features a 24-hour doorman, an attached parking garage, a gym and common garden, and an alternative Wooster Street entrance — just in case you need to escape the paparazzi.

According to Curbed, celeb Jessica Chastain has also lived in the hip building.

But don’t cry him a river: Last year, Timberlake and his actress wife, Jessica Biel, paid more than $20 million for a more than 5,000-square foot, 4-bedroom penthouse in TriBeCa, according to Curbed. That pad features an “entertainment room” and a huge private terrace.

The building features a children’s playroom, a 24-hour doorman, private fitness studios with both men’s and women’s locker rooms, and an enormous landscaped roof terrace, according to StreetEasy.